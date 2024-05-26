Emirship tussle: Sanusi, Bayero hold court in separate palaces

FOLLOWING the emirship tussle in Kano, both deposed and reinstated emirs, Aminu Ado Bayero and Lamido Sanusi, respectively, are holding court in separate palaces within Kano, the state capital.

While the reinstated emir Sanusi holds court at the main palace, Bayero is occupying the mini palace in Nasarawa, both in Kano.

Although Bayero was dethroned by the state government on Thursday,, he returned to the city the following day, in the company of security officials and headed for the mini palace.

Upon hearing of his arrival in the ancient city, the state Governor Abba Yusuf issued an order for his immediate arrest.

Yusuf had handed Sanusi an appointment letter as the 16th Emir of Kano, but a court order halted his reinstatement.

The court ruling came after the governor signed a bill amending the Emirate Council in the state, which created five emirates, including the one occupied by Bayero.

The amendment abolished the five emirates, dethroned Bayero and four others, and paved the way for the reinstatement of Sanusi, who was dethroned under the previous administration when the now-amended Emirate Council Law was first established.

The ICIR reports that the current All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, was the state governor when the five emirates were created.

He led the state under the APC but the party lost to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPC) currently leading the state.

The current national leader of the NNPC, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, appointed Sanusi as the 14th emir of the Kano Emirate.

Faulting the court’s ruling stopping Sanusi’s reinstatement, Governor Yusuf went ahead with Sanusi’s reinstatement.

Bayero, however, expressed optimism that he would be victorious at last.

“I call on the people to remain law-abiding as we await the pronouncement from the court in this legal matter. We call on the authority to be fair and just in this matter. Kano is like a mirror and an influential state in Nigeria.

“Whatever affects Kano may escalate across. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders.

“Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern,” he said on Saturday.

The two emirs have been staunchly supported by their loyalists, as crowds of supporters envelope the two palaces.