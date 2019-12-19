Ex-Attorney General, Adoke arrested by Interpol, handed over to EFCC – Counsel

Advertisement

MIKE Ozekhome, Counsel to the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, on Thursday disclosed that his client, Mohammed Adoke has been picked up by security operatives at the Nnamdi Azikwe Internal Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

He said the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was arrested by the Interpol immediately his flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) landed at the airport, adding that he was denied access to anyone.

“He was picked up at the foot of the aircraft by Interpol, refusing anyone access to him.”

“He is believed to be on his way to the Interpol office at Area 10, Garki, Abuja,” Ozekhome stated in a report by Punch.

He was later handed over to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The lawyer had earlier disseminated information regarding voluntary return of his client to honour summon by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency made several efforts to prosecute Adoke on claims of his involvement in the controversial Malabu Oil deal. He is being accused of money laundering, abuse of office by the EFCC for granting Oil Prospective License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.

He went on exile shortly after the 2015 general election while the Federal High Court, Abuja dismissed his case based on argument from his counsel, Ozekhome that he was arrested unduly.

Adoke has always argued that whatever action he took while in office was taken based on a presidential directive, thus, cannot be prosecuted.