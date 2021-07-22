We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

COURT hearing on the extradition of Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, holds today in the Republic of Benin.

Igboho’s Spokesperson Olayomi Koiki revealed this during a live update in the early hours of Thursday.

Koiki noted that the hearing would allow the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist to present his case against his extradition to Nigeria.

“I can confirm, he will have the opportunity to be heard at the Benin Republic court, they respect international law. It will be held today (Thursday) by God’s grace,” he said.

“The sitting will be held at 10 am in the morning at the Benin Republic court.

“The court will determine the fate of the extradition and we will also have the opportunity to present our case especially on the personality of Igboho.

“We know the magnitude of what the Nigerian government is trying to do if they try to get hold of Igboho but they will fail, by God’s grace

“Their intention was to capture him (Igboho), but God fought for him.”

The hearing had earlier been slated for Wednesday but was postponed till today following the failure of the Beninoise authorities to bring him to court.

Igboho, who had been declared wanted by the State Security Service (SSS), was arrested in Cotonou by Benin Republic’s security forces while trying to flee to Germany on Monday.

Socio-political leaders from the South-West region, who shared his secessionist ideas, have vowed to resist and stop his extradition to Nigeria.

His supporters protested to demand his unconditional release by his supporters in Ibadan on Wednesday.