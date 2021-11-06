30.8 C
Abuja

Fact-check: Is there no voting going on at Aguleri as alleged?

Willie Obiano, Anambra state governor.
Willie Obiano, Anambra state governor.

1min read

BY Pamela EPHRAIM 

A MEDIA organisation tweeted that voting was not taking place at Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

The organisation claimed that everyone was indoors.

The tweet by Sahara Reporters archived here read, “People are refusing to vote, everybody is indoor in Aguleri area of Anambra state.”

THE CLAIM

No voting in Aguleri, as everyone is indoors.

The Finding

Findings by the FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

Media reports indicate that the Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano and his wife were at Aguleri where they cast their votes.

The reports stated that Obiano arrived at his polling unit at around 9:28 am at Eri Primary School, Unit 004, Otuocha 1, in Aguleri where he joined the queue and eventually voted a few minutes later.

Obiano also addressed the press and spoke about voter turnout.

In addition, tweets archived here and here show that election materials arrived at some parts of Aguleri as early as 7:38am.  Subsequently, voting commenced.

Presiding Officer, Linda Akudo photographed reading out the polling procedure at Unit 004, Otuocha 1, Aguleri, Anambra East. SOURCE: ICIR/PTCIJ MiNE Project.
Presiding Officer, Linda Akudo photographed reading out the polling procedure at Unit 004, Otuocha 1, Aguleri, Anambra East. SOURCE: ICIR/PTCIJ MiNE Project.

Furthermore, a source in Aguleri confirmed to The FactCheckHub that people were outdoors, and voting was ongoing at 10:30am on Saturday.

Contrary to the tweet posted by the media platform, voting was ongoing in Aguleri and the state governor had even voted before the tweet was sent out.

The Verdict

Based on the available findings, the claim that everybody in Aguleri was indoors and refusing to vote was FALSE. 

