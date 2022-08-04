25.1 C
Abuja

Fake clergymen: Christian group to assign identification numbers to clerics

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
A GROUP, Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria (CACN) had said it would issue identification numbers to all Christian clerics in the country.

The CACN National Coordinator, Alpha Ikpeama, and the National Secretary, Joseph Ajujungwa, disclosed this in a joint press statement made available to journalists in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

The development followed the controversy that trailed the presence of some clergymen at the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

There were reports that the clergymen were fake and were hired to attend the event.

The CACN said the reactions generated by the development and the embarrassment it caused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) made it important to begin issuance of  identification numbers to all Christian clergies in Nigeria for easy and proper identification.

They said the exercise would be done in collaboration with the Bible Family Christian Media also known as the Bible Media, a global Christian research and publicity network.

The group argued that if professional bodies, such as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have their identification numbers, nothing stops clerics from having identification numbers.

The statement said, “We are commencing the enumeration of clergies in the country. This is a measure to serve as a guide for ministers’ information, as a compendium for the accessibility of information; thereby offering avenues for partnership and data-bank information generation exchange.

“It will also function as a unifying platform for the body of Christ and serve the purpose of globalisation.

“This idea was muted after the clergies reflected and shared their views on the state of affairs and false approach in Christianity. We now promised to embark on moves toward a rescue mission for the state of Nigerian churches/ministers.

“This would be done in collaboration with the Bible Family Christian Media also known as the Bible Media, a global Christian research and publicity network to substantiate the supremacy and authority of the Holy Bible.

“All the professional bodies, particularly the Nigerian Bar Association, even the native doctors are being identified with identification numbers, CACN, therefore, call on all concerned bodies to cooperate with the clergies and the Bible Media to actualise this noble mission which would be done under each Christian bloc, while a six-month period would be given for accomplishing the same.”

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice and good governance. You can shoot him an email via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

