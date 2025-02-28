FCCPC to MultiChoice: Maintain current prices pending investigation

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed MultiChoice Nigeria to maintain the current prices of its subscription packages until the ongoing investigation into its proposed price hike is concluded.

The Commission said in a statement on Thursday, February 27 by its director of corporate affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu.

“Pursuant to this, MultiChoice is expressly instructed to maintain the existing price structure as of February 27, 2025, pending the Commission’s review and final determination on the matter.

“Maintaining the status quo on pricing is essential to prevent any potential consumer harm during this period,” Ijagwu stated.

The directive followed MultiChoice Nigeria’s request for an extension concerning its scheduled appearance before the commission which it granted.

However, the company is required to attend the rescheduled investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, along with all relevant officers and a comprehensive response.

The ICIR reported that Multichoice Nigeria, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, has revealed plans to increase the prices of its packages effective March 1, 2025.

It made the known in a message to its customers on Monday, February 24, titled ‘Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv packages.’

The MultiChoice chief executive officer, John Ugbe, explaining the decision for the upward review in price said, “Dear Customer, please note that effective 1 March 2025, there will be a price adjustment on all DStv packages. This enables us to continue offering our customers world-class homegrown and international content, delivered through the best technology.”

The price review will hike the DStv compact bouquet from N15,700 to N19,000, the compact plus to N30,000, and the premium subscription to N44,500.

Similarly, its GOtv customers, currently paying N3,600, will now pay N3,900, while the tariff on GOtv Plus will rise from N4,850 to N5,800.

Also, the GOtv max package will now cost N8,500 while the Supa will cost 11,400 and the Supa Plus, 16,800.

The pay television claimed the price increase on the Nigerian macroeconomic conditions.

It said this includes increasing operating costs, currency depreciation, and high inflation.

However, Nigerians have expressed displeasure with the proposed price increases by MultiChoice Nigeria, prompting the FCCPC to summon the organisation’s management and threaten level sanction on the company.

This is coming a year after its major price preview, The ICIR reported.