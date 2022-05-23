FCT minister mulls re-opening of Dei-Dei market

— 1 min read

INDICATIONS have emerged that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mohammed Musa Bello is considering the re-opening of the building materials market at Dei-Dei as peace has returned to the area.

The market was closed last week after a violent clash between traders and okada riders led to the loss of lives and destruction of goods and property.

Permanent Secretary of the FCTA Olusade Adesola revealed plans to re-open the market when he represented the FCT minister during a condolence visit to families of those killed in the violent clash.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of the FCTA, Adesola also urged members of the Dei-Dei community to maintain peace so as to hasten the re-opening of the market.

“According to him, re-opening the market would be looked into considering the prevailing peace in the area. He charged residents to be mindful of those who wish to foment trouble in their midst and report them to security agencies,” the statement said.

He also noted that the market was a major attraction for consumers from other states, noting that its closure was of no benefit to anyone.

The permanent secretary tasked FCT residents to work towards attaining a common goal of peace and development.

Presenting families of the deceased with a token, Adesola said, “Just as we have seen, we are one. We have one objective, so let us build on it.

“No matter what we give you, it cannot replace the lost lives. But we believe that the little token will, at least, show that the FCT loves you, feels your pains and shares with you in this period of sorrow. We pray to God that we will not see this type of situation again.”

A violent clash had erupted at the building materials market in Dei-Dei on Wednesday, leading to the death of at least four people.

Traders at the market told The ICIR that goods and property worth billions of naira were destroyed as okada riders burnt several shops and cars.

The ICIR learnt that the crisis began after an okada rider, conveying a female passenger, fell on the road in an attempt to overtake a trailer, leading to the woman’s death.

The violent clash ensued after an angry mob seized and burnt the okada rider’s motorcycle. The okada riders retaliated by burning shops and cars in the market.