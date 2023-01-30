37.3 C
FG backs US visa ban on election riggers

Politics and GovernanceElections
Theophilus Adedokun
Information minister Lai Mohammed
THE Federal Government has backed the United States (US) government’s decision to impose visa ban on politicians and others who undermine the 2023 general elections.

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed expressed the Federal Government’s endorsement of the plan while speaking at the 20th Edition of President Mohammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja, on Monday, January 30.

Mohammed stressed that the Buhari administration was committed to ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

Reacting to the statement issued by the United State Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on plans to slam a visa ban on some Nigerians believed to be responsible for undermining democracy and credible election in Nigeria, the minister said: “Let those who undermine our democracy be sanctioned, and let them carry their own cross.

“As a government, we have no reason to worry because our hands are clean.”

He added, “As a government, we are proud to say that no administration, since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, has shown more fidelity to the democratic process than ours.

“No President, since 1999, has been as unambiguous as President Muhammadu Buhari, in word and in deed, with regards to leaving office after the constitutionally-stipulated two terms.”

Mohammed noted that Buhari had given unparalleled support to INEC by signing the Electoral Act 2022 into law and introducing other electoral innovations.

