FG directs telcos to suspend proposed USSD disconnection

The federal government has directed telecommunications providers to put the proposed suspension of unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) on hold.

Femi Adeluyi, technical assistant (information technology) to Isa Pantami, minister of communication and digital economy, gave the directive in a statement on Saturday.

He said Pantami had called for a meeting on Monday with all stakeholders, including the Central Bank governor, executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC), as well as mobile network operators (MNOs) and financial institutions.

Adeluyi said the purpose of the meeting was to ensure an amicable resolution of the impasse.

“The outcome of the meeting will determine the next steps regarding the status of USSD financial services,” the statement said.

Adeluyi noted that the minister had sent a letter with respect of the isssues to the CBN governor on March 3rd, 2021, regarding the need for the banks to do the needful.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria had announced on Friday that it would disconnect banks from USSD services Monday due to debt, which waa over N42 billion.