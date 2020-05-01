FG gives directives on partial resumption of public servants

FOLLOWING the broadcast of President Buhari on a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, the federal government has directed that all senior staff in the public service should return to work.

Public officers from Grade Level 14 and others on essential services have been directed to resume work, effectively from May 4, between the working hours of 9 am to 2 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In a circular signed by the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, further directed the concerned officers to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures which include maintaining social distance, regular hand washing or sanitising.

Officers were further advised to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and visitors should also comply with preventive and safety measures of the pandemic.

The circular also stated that federal Secretariat complexes have been decontaminated while efforts are being put in place to do the same in public offices.

The federal government through the Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are to ensure the provision of handwashing and sanitary materials at entrances and strategic points in various MDAs, the circular stated.

It also directed that entrance to MDAs is limited to only one person at a time, and stressed the importance of using infrared thermometers to check for visitor’s temperature.