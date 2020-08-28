FG speaks against maltreatment of Nigerians in Ghana, says it will no longer be tolerated

THE Federal Government on Friday says it would no longer tolerate the incessant harassment of Nigerians in Ghana.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture who disclosed this in a statement said Nigerian government already has a record of acts of hostility towards Nigeria and Nigerians by Ghanaian authorities.

He added that though over one million Ghanaians are resident in Nigeria, they are not being subjected to such treatment being meted out to Nigerians in Ghana.

“The federal government will like to put on record the fact that even though over 1 million Ghanaians are resident in Nigeria, they are not being subjected to the kind of hostility being meted out to Nigerians in Ghana,” Mohammed said.

In listing acts against Nigeria, the minister also highlighted the overtaking of Nigerian property in Accra, stating that the seizure of the Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 10, Barnes road, Accra, used as diplomatic premises for almost 50 years, was against the Vienna convention.

“The federal government has been documenting the acts of hostility towards Nigeria and Nigerians by the Ghanaian authorities. These include; seizure of the Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 10, Barnes Road, Accra, which the Nigerian Government has used as diplomatic premises for almost 50 years,” he said.

“Demolition of the Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 19/21 Julius Nyerere Street, East Ridge, Accra, another serious breach of the Vienna Convention.”

Citing more instances, Mohammed disclosed that not less than 825 Nigerians were deported from Ghana between 2018 and 2019.

“Aggressive and incessant deportation of Nigerians from Ghana. Between Jan. 2018 and Feb. 2019, 825 Nigerians were deported from Ghana,” he said.

This is coming on the heels of the recent imposition of $1 million trade levy by the Ghanaian Government on Nigerian traders in Ghana.

The Ghanaian Ministry of Trade had issued a 14-day ultimatum for traders to pay the fee or risk closure of their businesses.

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State had earlier called on the Nigerian Government to pay attention to allegations of high handedness raised by Nigerians traders in Ghana.

“The cries of Nigerians for help must never go unnoticed,” said Obi on last Monday in a Twitter post.