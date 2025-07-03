FORMER Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai is dead.

Rufai, popularly known as Dodomayana, was part of the glorious 1994 Super Eagles team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The news of his death was confirmed in a post on Thursday, July 3, by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) via its official X handle.

“Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion.

“Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai,” the tribute read.

Rufai made 65 appearances for the national team and was part of the golden generation that lifted Nigeria’s second AFCON title in Tunisia in 1994.

He was also part of the team that represented the country at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup tournaments in the USA and France, respectively.

He died after a prolonged illness.

The news of Rufai’s death is coming on a day the world is mourning the death of another footballer.

The ICIR reported that Liverpool Football Club (LFC) forward Diogo Jota died from a fatal car accident in Spain on Thursday.

The Spanish sports newspaper MARCA reported that Jota died at the scene of the crash.

According to reports, he was involved in a fatal car crash on the A-52 road at Cernadilla, near Zamora.

His car reportedly veered off the road and burst into flames.

Jota, 28, was reportedly travelling with his 26-year-old brother, Andre, who also lost his life in the accident.

He died two weeks after his wedding to his long-time girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, in Porto.

Jota, a Portuguese, was born in 1996 and was a key figure for both Liverpool FC and the Portuguese national team.

He helped Liverpool FC win the 2024/2025 Premier League season in May.

He was also part of the Portuguese team that won the UEFA Nations League recently.

The news of his passing has stunned the football community and beyond.