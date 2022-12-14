Four of our members still missing, truck owners tell Sanwo – Olu

THE Council for Maritime Truck Unions and Associations (COMTUA) operating in the maritime industry has told the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that four of its members are missing.

In a letter signed by the Vice-president of Operations Muideen Olapade, the group said that its members, in an attempt to restore sanity in the movement of trucks at Mile 2, came under attack from hoodlums suspected to be ECOMOG boys.

The truck owners alleged that the hoodlums, wielding illegal arms ranging from cutlasses, charms, firearms and all sorts of unlawful ammunition, attacked members of the association and injured some of them beyond recognition.

The group added that four members are still missing after the attack.

“Today, December 13, 2022, a large number of persons belonging to our association, while monitoring the activities and passage of trucks belonging to our members on the road, as well as ensuring members’ compliance to regulations stipulated for the purposes of easing the traffic gridlock around Mile 2 axis were met with strong oppositions from the hoodlums suspected to be ECOMOG boys led by one Hotwater.

“Till the time of this letter, about four of our members are currently missing,” the body said.

COMTUA said the hoodlums debased the presence of officers of the Nigeria Police Force and still attacked their members.

“It is worthy of note that Area E Command FESTAC of the Nigerian Police Force accompanied our members to Mile 2 prior to this unfortunate incident.

“However, despite the presence of the police, these hoodlums belittled the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian law and the legal system and said that no one would stop them from continuing their illegal activities cum criminalities,” COMTUA alleged.

The association claimed there is currently a breakdown of law and order and a series of injuries and harm done to persons and properties within the area.

The truck owners appealed to Sanwo-Olu to take quick action to come to their aid and restore law and order.

There is yet to be an end to the gridlock on the Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos and adjourning link roads.as motorists still go through harrowing experiences each day to navigate their way to their respective destinations.