Media Opportunities
GIJN opens submission for 2025 Sigma Award
GLOBAL Investigative Journalism Network and Sigma Award invite journalists worldwide to submit their best data stories published in 2024.

The award is open to individuals, small newsrooms, as well as bigger teams.

As in previous editions, the Sigma Award accepts all categories of data stories done between January 1 to December 31, 2024.


     

     

    The fifth edition of the Sigma Awards is an effort to empower the global community of data journalists. The competition aims to bring together the community and support those working with data.

    Applicants with multiple projects can submit as many as they want. Also, group and newsroom entries have to specify if they qualify as a large or a small newsroom or as an individual, where applicable.

    The sum of US$5,000 will be distributed among the winners.

    The deadline for entry is February 28, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

