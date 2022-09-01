Global Initiative to launch new report on crime, instability in West Africa

THE Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), a civil society organisation, will launch a new flagship research report on organised crime and instability in West Africa.

The report will map illicit hubs across the region.

According to a statement signed by Lawan Danjuma Adamu, the launch is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

He added that the upcoming report titled, ‘Organised crime and instability dynamics: Mapping illicit hubs in West Africa’, will also present a groundbreaking tool – the Illicit Economies and Instability Monitor (IEIM), which assesses the degree to which specific hubs of illicit economies drive instability in the region.

“Furthermore, the deteriorating security situation across the region underscores the importance of better understanding the relationship between crime and conflict.

“For this reason, the upcoming report, ‘Organised crime and instability dynamics: Mapping illicit hubs in West Africa’, also presents a groundbreaking tool, the Illicit Economies and Instability Monitor (IEIM), which assesses the degree to which specific hubs of illicit economies drive instability in the region, analysing illicit economies as vectors of instability,” Adamu said.

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) is a network of professionals working on the frontlines of the fight against the illicit economy and criminal actors through a network of global civil society observatories on the illegal economy,