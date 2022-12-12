Global Investigative Journalism Network offers fellowship

THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is inviting applications for its 2023 Global Investigative Journalism Conference.

The program will offer more than 150 fellowships for established and young promising journalists with a demonstrated interest in investigative or data journalism.

The GIJC23 will feature over 150 panels, workshops, and networking sessions with the world’s leading investigative reporters, top data journalists, and experts.

Grantees are expected to produce a story or give a presentation about the conference in their home countries to help spread investigative journalism worldwide.

Journalists in developing or transitioning countries can apply for a fellowship to travel to the 13th Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC23) from September 19, 2023, to September 22, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The fellowship is open to full-time print, online, television, video, radio, documentary, and multimedia journalists.

Journalists from disenfranchised communities are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for the submission of applications is February 28, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.