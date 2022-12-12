33.1 C
Abuja

Global Investigative Journalism Network offers fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
GIJC23-Fellowships-Website-Banner11-771x434
GIJC23-Fellowships-Website-Banner11-771x434
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is inviting applications for its 2023 Global Investigative Journalism Conference.

The program will offer more than 150 fellowships for established and young promising journalists with a demonstrated interest in investigative or data journalism.

The GIJC23 will feature over 150 panels, workshops, and networking sessions with the world’s leading investigative reporters, top data journalists, and experts.

Grantees are expected to produce a story or give a presentation about the conference in their home countries to help spread investigative journalism worldwide.

Journalists in developing or transitioning countries can apply for a fellowship to travel to the 13th Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC23) from September 19, 2023, to September 22, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The fellowship is open to full-time print, online, television, video, radio, documentary, and multimedia journalists.

Journalists from disenfranchised communities are encouraged to apply.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of applications is February 28, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

Gabo Foundation, Cartagena Hay Festival offer Michael Jacobs grants

THE Gabo Foundation and the Cartagena Hay Festival are accepting candidates for the Michael Jacobs Grants. The program seeks to...
Featured News

2023: Kukah, others task Nigerians on harmony

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto Mathew...
Featured News

Arise/ Thisday editors to APC: You can’t bully free press

THE BOARDS of Editors of THISDAY/ARISE News have accused the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC)...
Health

How inadequate health facilities, staff shortages threatens gains of BHCPF in Gombe

By Gimba Haruna Yaya The federal government’s Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) has recorded...
News

Group calls for immediate release of detained Taraba journalist

THE Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative (ALBNI) has called for the immediate release...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Gabo Foundation, Cartagena Hay Festival offer Michael Jacobs grants

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.