Gunmen attack patrol team in Ebonyi, kill policeman

THE Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed an attack by gunmen on its patrol team, which claimed the life of one of its officials on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

On Friday, February 2, Public Relations Office (PRO) of the Command, Joshua Ukandu, said the attack occurred along the Ngbo-Effium road at about 11.00 a.m.

“On 01/02/2024 at about 11:00 am, operatives of the command on patrol along Ngbo-Effium Road were attacked by armed hoodlums using an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number unknown,” Ukandu noted.

The deceased was killed in a gun battle that ensued during the attack, while another officer sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The state Commissioner of Police, Augustuina Ogbodo, has deployed a tactical team currently on the trail of the gunmen, noted the command.

The ICIR reports that many states in Nigeria are currently battling attacks, abductions and killings carried out by criminal gangs.

On December 24, 2023, gunmen invaded a catholic church in Ebonyi at about 11.30 p.m. and killed three worshippers.

The incident occurred at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.