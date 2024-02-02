Gunmen attack patrol team in Ebonyi, kill policeman

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
News
Image of bandits
Image of gunmen used to illustrate the report
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

THE Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed an attack by gunmen on its patrol team, which claimed the life of one of its officials on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

On Friday, February 2, Public Relations Office (PRO) of the Command, Joshua Ukandu, said the attack occurred along the Ngbo-Effium road at about 11.00 a.m.

“On 01/02/2024 at about 11:00 am, operatives of the command on patrol along Ngbo-Effium Road were attacked by armed hoodlums using an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number unknown,” Ukandu noted.

The deceased was killed in a gun battle that ensued during the attack, while another officer sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.


    The state Commissioner of Police, Augustuina Ogbodo, has deployed a tactical team currently on the trail of the gunmen, noted the command.

    The ICIR reports that many states in Nigeria are currently battling attacks, abductions and killings carried out by criminal gangs.

    On December 24, 2023, gunmen invaded a catholic church in Ebonyi at about 11.30 p.m. and killed three worshippers.

    The incident occurred at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.