Gunmen kill former commissioner, brother in Enugu

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Insecurity image
Gunmen
SUSPECTED gunmen have killed a former commissioner of rural development, Gabriel Onuzulike, in Enugu State.

Onuzulike was killed alongside his brother at the Oji River local government area of the state on Friday, November 18.

The duo were said to be returning from a burial ceremony when the incident happened.

The state police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident in a statement he issued today, said security operatives on patrol along the axis killed two of the assailants.

Ndukwe noted that a preliminary report revealed that two of the assailants had infiltrated Oji River from neighbouring Anambra State community on November 18, 2022.

He disclosed that a loaded AK-47 rifle with two magazines and three cars, including the one belonging to the former commissioner, were recovered from the gunmen.

“The team further recovered an AK-47 rifle with two magazines loaded with ammunition, while a Toyota Land Cruiser jeep belonging to the deceased victims, a Toyota Camry car the assailants attempted to snatch from another victim, and a RAV4 jeep they used for the heinous criminal operation, among other incriminating items, were also recovered,” he said.

Vincent Ufuoma
