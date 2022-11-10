23.1 C
Abuja

Hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Ogun

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
INEC
INEC logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

AN office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was set on fire by suspected hoodlums in the early hours of Thursday.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, numbering about eight, reportedly jumped the fence into the premises and set the INEC building on fire from the back.

After invading the premises, the hoodlums reportedly soaked loaves of bread with petrol and threw them into the building at different angles to set fire on the INEC office.

When contacted by The ICIR, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, promised to get back to our reporter on the issue.

He said that he had just learnt of the incident and would find out from the Divisional Police Officer.

It was gathered that a security guard at the facility, Azeez Hamzat, had made a distress call to the police around 1:00 am, alerting them of the fire incident.

Meanwhile, the Ogun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye, confirmed the incident to PUNCH Newspaper and described it as shocking.

- Advertisement -

The REC said the situation was still being assessed.

“It is correct that our office was set on fire. The police are investigating. I do not know what to say. I’m in shock myself.
“We called the police and other security agencies at night. The fire brigade put the situation under control. The level of damage is still being assessed.

“It is very shocking and untoward. The security agencies are doing their very best. We are meeting again later today to come up with other strategies (toward securing our facilities,” he said.

No life was lost and no injury was sustained in the fire incident.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Video News

VIDEO: The harrowing tales of Kogi residents escaping flooding to biting hunger

In Kogi State, each time flooding is discussed, the dredging of the River Niger...
Diaspora News

Buhari congratulates eight Nigerian US midterm election winners

NIGERIA'S President Muhammadu Buhari has extended congratulations to eight Nigerian-Americans on their victory in...
News

Bayelsa flood: Presidency dismisses calls for minister’s resignation

THE Presidency has dismissed calls for the resignation of Nigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs,...
News

Businesses lament as exchange rate problems erode capital

BUSINESS owners are bearing the brunt of Nigeria's currency problems and fluctuating exchange rates,...
News

Police, PDP disagree over reports of attack on Atiku’s convoy in Borno

THE Borno State Police Command has denied reports that the convoy of Peoples Democratic...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleVIDEO: The harrowing tales of Kogi residents escaping flooding to biting hunger

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.