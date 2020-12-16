I have no regrets dethroning Sanusi as emir of Kano -Ganduje

ABDULLAHI Ganduje, the governor of Kano State, says he has no regret for dethroning Lamido Sanusi, former emir of Kano state.

He said this on Tuesday at the public presentation of a book written by a journalist, Bonaventure Philips-Melahon, on Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria.

Sanusi, who was dethroned by Ganduje in March for alleged insubordination and disrespect for constituted authorities was appointed the 14th emir of Kano state in 2014 shortly after he was suspended as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by Jonathan following his allegation that $20 billion was missing from the records of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

According to Sanusi, the money was from crude oil exports by the NNPC between 2011 and 2012 that was not remitted to the Federation Account.

Ganduje, who was the deputy governor to Rabiu Kwankwaso, the then governor of the state, further said that the government knew that Sanusi did not deserve to be the emir of Kano.

He added that he was appointed by Kwankwaso to spite the former president.

“Mr Sanusi was not the best man for the throne at the time he was appointed in June 2014 but was given the throne to spite former President Jonathan.

“He was appointed in order to prove that what Jonathan did to him was wrong and that the people of Kano wanted their son as Emir and therefore they decided to appoint him as Emir.

“But when he was appointed, there were a lot of demonstrations with people burning tyres here and there. But because of government backing, he was sustained on the stool.

“When I became governor, (that’s why you will laugh), I said yes, the Jonathan medicine is an important medicine.

“That medicine, even though I am not a medical doctor, but that medicine would serve the same purpose, for the same disease and for the same patient.

“So I took my Jonathan medicine and decided to save the system, to save the institution and I applied it effectively. So Jonathan and I are on the same page. Actually, I have no regrets” the governor said, apparently alluding to his controversial dethronement of Mr Sanusi.