I will not take COVID-19 vaccine ― Yahaya Bello

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

AGAINST President Muhammadu Buhari’s call that frontline health workers and strategic leaders take COVID-19 vaccine first, Yahaya Bello, Kogi State governor, has said that he does not need the vaccine.

Bello, in an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Friday night, said he did not need to take the vaccine because he was 100 percent hale and hearty. He, however, admitted that it was a welcome development for the president to take the vaccine.

“Mr President is the leader of this country. I respect him so high; all of us respect him so much. We love him and he is leading by example. If he needs to take the vaccine and he takes it, it is a welcome development.

“As far as I am concerned, I, as a person, do not need to take vaccine. There is nothing wrong with me, I am hale and hearty. I am 100 per cent healthy. I can show you my medical report. I will not take any vaccine.”

Bello also said that his state was facing other health challenges that were more serious than COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is just a minor aspect of what we are treating or handling in Kogi State. There have been outbreaks of lassa fever and yellow fever and those were handled without making noise about them.

“The last yellow fever outbreak, we vaccinated our people against it, we encouraged them, we educated them and they felt the impact,” he said.

The governor, who also spoke on insecurity in the country, said he was happy with President Buhari’s order to security agencies on getting rid of insurgents across the country.

“I urge every Nigerians to cooperate with the security agencies in ensuring that insurgency is wiped out of the country,“ he said