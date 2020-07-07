Ibrahim Magu, EFCC boss spends night in police detention

IBRAHIM Magu, the embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is spending the night in detention at the Police Force Criminal Investigations Department, (Force CID), The ICIR can authoritatively report.

Magu was on Monday arrested by security operatives attached to the inter-agency panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari and taken in for questioning at its offices at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

A reliable police source told the ICIR that the acting EFCC Chairman was interrogated for hours until late Monday evening when the panel rose from the day’s sitting.

However, to Magu’s utter surprise, rather than being let go after all the questioning, he was asked to be detained at the Force CID in Area 10, Abuja. It was confirmed to our reporter that Magu arrived that facility late on Monday night.

However, details of the EFCC boss’ interrogation were still not known as at the time of filing this report.

Magu has been under scrutiny since a memo by Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to President Muhammadu Buhari surfaced last month alleging insubordination and corruption against him.

One of such allegations, according to the memo, was that the EFCC boss disclosed a total recovery of N504 billion but lodged N543 billion in the Recovery Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), amounting to N39 billion more that originally made public.

Another allegation is that that some of the recovered assets by the EFCC were sold by Magu without following due process..