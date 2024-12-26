ICFJ launches News Creator Award

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), with support from YouTube, is accepting nominations for the inaugural News Creator Award for Excellence in Independent Video Journalism.

This award celebrates news innovators who are transforming how essential stories are shared.

Content should focus primarily on public interest news and adhere to journalistic standards of excellence.

Solo creators and individuals working for small newsrooms of 20 people or fewer are welcome to apply.

Independent video journalists and news creators around the world are eligible for an award.

Eight winners will be recognised at the 2025 International Journalism Festival in Perugia, Italy.

The deadline for the submission of application is January 15, 2025.

Interested applicants can apply here.