ICIR, 16 others win dRPC grant for supporting NGOs affected by aid cuts

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) and 16 other nonprofit organisations have been awarded grants by the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC)

The grant is to support organisations affected by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other international aid cuts.

The dRPC, with the support of Ford Foundation, awarded N85 million to 17 organisations under the Indigenous NGO Support Initiatives (NSI), which aims to bridge the funding gaps.

At the launch of the award on Monday, June 23, in Abuja, the Executive Director of dRPC, Judith-Ann Walker, disclosed that the intervention was aimed at supporting NGOs in Nigeria that lost funding from USAID and other international NGOs within the year.

While describing the awardees’ proposals as excellent, she urged them to use the funds to improve the living conditions of the communities they work in. She added that each of the 17 NGOs would be given N5 million to implement their plans in three months.

“I congratulate you on winning this first cohort of this critical intervention, and I hope you will continue to do your best in a transparent and accountable manner to implement what you proposed to us,” she said.

Walker described the NSI grant as significant for civil society space in Nigeria,adding that, “it will provide much-needed funding to NGOs facing financial difficulties, enabling them to continue their essential work.”

She added that the grant would ensure the long-term viability of civil society organisations, enabling them to maintain their operations and continue to have a positive impact. It will also offer opportunities for NGOs to strengthen their capacities and improve their effectiveness in addressing social issues.

“Overall, this NSI grant is a lifeline for many NGOs, helping them navigate the funding crisis and continue their valuable contributions to society,” she said.

In his presentation at the award ceremony, the Director of Programmes at the dRPC, Stanley Ukpai, disclosed that the US government terminated 83 per cent of USAID programmes worldwide, cancelling over 5,200 contracts that disrupted HIV, TB, and malaria treatments.

He added that over 1,000 Nigerians lost their jobs due to USAID cuts in Nigeria alone, with over 5,800 programmes terminated worldwide.

“This is what the dRPC is responding to, to bridge these gaps that would help bridge the substantial disruptions in various sectors, including health, education, and economic development,” he stated.

Earlier, one of the mentors, Shina Ogunbiyi- a retired major general, stated that the grant would provide backstop services to the awardees. He commended the dRPC and the Gates Foundation, which for funding supports under the PACFaH@ scale project to develop mentors’ capacities, which were being stepped down to the new awardees.

He urged the recipients to ensure transparency and accountability in implementing their projects, adding that their performance would open opportunities for more NGOs to access the second cohort of funding that would be launched in September.

One of the recipients, Executive Director of the Visionary Women in Agricultural Development in Africa, Okafor Nkechi, commended the dRPC and Ford Foundation for the award and promised to use it prudently to improve women’s lives in Anambra State.

“We commend dRPC for this unique intervention, which will support local NGOs in Nigeria when global funding is increasingly limited,” she stated.

Highlights of the ceremony included the handing over of a N5 million cheque to each of the 17 recipients of the grant.

Some of the beneficiaries of the grants include the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Unique Royal Sisters, Blue Sapphire Hub Foundation, International Centre for Investigating Reporting (ICIR), and Rising Hope Girls Educational Foundation (RHGE), among others.

The ICIR reported in February that the Trump administration announced its preparation to dismantle USAID and other funding aids to Africa and the rest of the world.

The ICIR also reported how Trump signed executive orders on his inauguration day on Monday, January 20, reversing several policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Some of the orders include pulling the US out of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Paris Climate Agreement, ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, and recognising only two genders – male and female.