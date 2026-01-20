ICIR recognises outstanding staff members at 2026 retreat

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has recognised and rewarded staff members who demonstrated exceptional dedication to their duties in 2025.

The awards presentation came during the two-day annual retreat of the organisation held in Abuja between Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17, 2026.

The recognitions, according to the management, were a result of the awardees contributions to the organisation, including leadership and innovation, professionalism and teamwork.

In recognition of their remarkable achievements in the preceding year, the awardees were honoured with cash prizes and plaques during the ceremony.

The ICIR Editor, Victoria Bamas, was named Employee of the Year, while Chukwudi Iwuoha and John Kimbi were recognised as first and second runners-up, respectively.

The awards were presented by The ICIR’s Executive Director, Dayo Aiyetan, who commended the recipients for their hard work and their efforts in promoting the organisation’s values.

He stressed that the awardees were fully deserving of the accolades.

Reacting, Bamas admitted the recognition came as a surprise. “I’m surprised because I didn’t expect to get it. At this point in my life, getting awards is not really my priority, but to ensure people I work with get them. I’m happy I was considered for the award,” she said.

Similarly, Iwuoha, The ICIR’s senior programmes officer, said he was honoured and grateful to have received the award for the second time in a row.

“I sincerely thank ICIR and its Executive Director for this recognition. It means more to me than I can express. This award is not just a personal achievement, it is a reflection of the guidance, trust and opportunities provided by The ICIR, which have helped me grow both professionally and personally.

“I also thank the entire staff of ICIR for their teamwork, support, and collaboration. Working alongside my team makes every challenge rewarding. This recognition motivates me to continue striving for excellence and contributing positively to the goals of the Centre. 2026 is here, I’m hopeful that it will be a rewarding year for The ICIR as an organisation.”

On his part, Kimbi, The ICIR’s logistics officer, expressed his gratitude through a letter of appreciation addressed to the management and staff.

“I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Executive Director, Human Resources and Accounts Departments, the management, and the entire staff of The ICIR for honouring me with this award.

“I am deeply grateful for this recognition; it means so much to me and serves as a powerful encouragement to continue giving my best in every responsibility entrusted to me,” part of his letter read.

He added that the award was a reflection of the supportive, inspiring, and collaborative environment that The ICIR provides for the staff members.

Kimbi stressed that the recognition strengthened his commitment to upholding the values of the organisation and to contributing continuously to the The ICIR’s goals.

The ICIR reports that the annual retreat provided staff with a platform to reflect on the past year, celebrate successes, and strengthen collaboration ahead of 2026, reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to investigative journalism in the public interest.