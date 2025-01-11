ICIR rewards exceptional staff members

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has rewarded exceptional staff members for their diligence and commitment to the organisation’s growth in 2024.

Five staff members were awarded cash prizes and plaques in what has become a tradition at the organisation during the Centre’s annual staff retreat, held in Abuja between January 10 and 11.

Chukwudi Iwuoha and Eunice Musa, who work at the Centre’s programmes department, won the award for male and female employees of the year.

The awards were presented to them by the Centre’s executive director, Dayo Aiyetan, who commended their ingeniousness and resilience.

Aiyetan recounted how the awardees put in their best to propel the Centre’s growth in 2024.

He said their sacrifices deserved commendations, even as he urged them to do more in the new year.

Reacting, Chukwudi expressed delight with the award.

“All I can say is a big thank you to the International Centre for Investigative Reporting for this special recognition. It is one thing to pay staff for work done, it is another thing to appreciate and reward their efforts,” he said.

Eunice Musa who won the female category shared the same thoughts as her counterpart. She said the award was an inspiration to do more.

“I am humbled and honoured to receive this recognition. I’m grateful to work with such a talented and supportive team, and I’m proud to contribute to The ICIR’s mission.”

The ICIR’s ICT officer, Abdulaziz Gobir, was the runner-up for the male employee of the year category.

He shared his feelings on the recognition, “I want to thank The ICIR so much for this recognition. I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the success of our organisation. I dedicate this to everyone who has inspired and supported me.”

Meanwhile, an investigative journalist, Mustapha Usman, won the Reporter of the Year award.

In 2024, Mustapha authored over 500 reports, including investigative and special reports.

Presenting the award, The ICIR Editor, Victoria Bamas, described the award as the recognition of excellence and dedication demonstrated by Mustapha with his timely and important stories.

Mustapha said of the award, “This is such an amazing moment for me. Winning Reporter of the Year is a great feat.”

Mustapha recounted joining The ICIR as a young journalist who was keen to learn and hold power to account.

“ I had big dreams but little experience, and every step of the way, this organisation pushed me to be better. The ICIR gave me the platform, mentorship, and courage to pursue stories that matter; stories that amplify the voices of the unheard.

“Journalism, for me, has always been about telling the stories that matter, stories about people, their struggles, triumphs, and sometimes, their pains. And I can say that I have documented several of them.”

Mustapha dedicated the award to the people whose voices were amplified through his work, and to his colleagues who inspire him daily.

He extended his gratitude to the editors and mentors who helped to shape his career.

Another investigative reporter with the Centre, Nurudeen Akewushola, was the runner-up for the Reporter of the Year award.

Nurudeen, who also works as a fact-checker at the FactCheckHub – the fact-checking arm of The ICIR – was overwhelmed with joy for clinching the award.

“I’m excited about this commendation. Our work is sensitive, demanding and requires a lot of risks. Yet, moments like this make all the challenges worthwhile. I am deeply thankful to my editors, colleagues, and The ICIR for creating an environment that encourages young journalists like me to do great stories.”

Nurudeen was one of the journalists who made headlines in 2024. He was detained by the Nigerian police alongside The ICIR’s executive director for his investigation that exposed sleaze within the highest echelon of the Nigeria Police Force.