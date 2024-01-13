ICIR recognises exceptional staff members

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has recognised and rewarded staff members who demonstrated exceptional dedication to their duties in 2023.

The awards presentation came after the two-day annual retreat of the organisation held in Abuja between Thursday, January 11 and Friday, January 12, 2024.

The recognition encompasses various categories that include the contributions made by The ICIR’s staff members, from outstanding leadership and innovation, to exceptional teamwork and amplification of the organisation’s works.

In recognition of their remarkable achievements in the preceding year, the awardees were honoured with cash prizes and plaques during the ceremony.

The presentation was done by the editor, Bamas Victoria, who commended all the members of staff for their efforts in promoting the values of The ICIR, particularly through their news reportage and other roles.

Bamas emphasised that the selection of the awardees was a challenging and meticulous process as every staff member showed exceptional performance and commitment in their respective roles.

Alfred Akerele, a programmes officer, clinched the award of “Staff of the Year”. He was considered for the award as a result of his dedication and diligence, ensuring the progress of the organisation.

With excitement, Akerele expressed his gratitude to God, the management team, and The ICIR staff for acknowledging his contributions and supporting him in the year.

“I feel so excited receiving this award as the staff of the year, all thanks to God who had given us all the power of creativity. To the management and staff of The ICIR for the privilege, it was a very hectic year for us but we all scaled through, and that’s why we are here,” he said.

He added that in 2024, The ICIR “looks forward to winning more grants, having more visibility, having more projects and products that will increase its reach not just in Nigeria but globally.”

Similarly, Fatunbi Olayinka from the Digital Unit emerged as the runner-up for the position of “Staff of the Year”. He expressed gratitude to The ICIR management for the recognition and to his team members, noting that he was only doing his job passionately.

Investigative Journalist Bankole Abe won the award for “Reporter of the Year”.

While appreciating the organisation, he said it was a call for more work and commitment.

It is a great pleasure to win the Best Reporter of the Year (2023) in a unique, excellent, and very competitive establishment like The ICIR. This only calls for more work and dedication. A special thank you to the management, My Editor, and my colleagues,” he said.

Also, Blessing Otoibhi was honoured with the award of “Amplifier of the Year”. According to the editor of FactCheckhub, Opeyemi Kehinde, Otoibhi demonstrated an unwavering commitment to expanding the organisation’s reach by leveraging her social platforms.

Otoibhi, now a two-time award winner at The ICIR, thanked the organisation for finding her worthy and commending her efforts through the awards.