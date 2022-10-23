23.1 C
ICIR’s report on fintech and cyberbullying wins at 2022 WAMECA Awards

Ijeoma OPARA
ICIR journalist, Amos Abba.
A JOURNALIST with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Amos Abba, has emerged winner in the 2022 West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA) held on Saturday in Accra, Ghana.

WAMECA aims at recognising exceptional journalists and promoting media excellence in the sub-region.

Abba emerged winner in the Telecommunications and ICT category for his report on How fintech loan sharks in Nigeria cyberbully, trap customers in debt.

The investigation revealed that many fintech organisations in the country were violating regulations governing financial institutions and using crude methods to enforce loan repayment from their customers.

The event was themed, The Media and Women Empowerment in Africa.

“I am excited that my entry was considered for the awards. The hard work and support I received at The ICIR made this possible and, for that, I’m grateful,” Abba said.

Other Nigerian journalists recognised at the event included Olatunji Ololade of The Nation, who won in the Human Rights category; Oladeinde Adewoyin, Premium Times, winner of the Business Reporting category and Adeola Oladipupo, a freelance journalist in Nigeria, who clinched the anti-corruption category.

A journalist with The Punch, Tessy Igomu, who won the Environmental category, also emerged as the West African Journalist of the Year.

The Managing Editor at The ICIR Ajibola Amzat said the organisation was committed to writing more reports that hold power to account.

“We are very pleased that our colleagues and the entire media industry in West Africa are beginning to see the values and ethics that shape our work at the ICIR. We appreciate this recognition, and we shall continue to produce more impactful reports that hold leaders to account.

“Our goal ultimately is to see that the citizens of Nigeria and, indeed, Africa continue to have access to information that could help them call their leaders to account on issues that affect their lives. That is the commitment we bring to our work every day,” he said.

Four reports published by The ICIR were among the 25 finalists nominated across eight countries.

The ICIR journalists shortlisted included Head of Investigations Olugbenga Adanikin, and Investigative Reporter Amos Abba. A former Deputy Editor Odinaka Anudu and ex-Investigative Reporter Niyi Oyedeji were also nominated.

In 2021, a report funded by The ICIR, written by a former journalist with the organisation Samad Uthman emerged as the overall winner of the WAMECA awards.

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

