ICPC finally apprehends ex-presidential aide, Obono-Obla

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences said it has apprehended the suspended Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) Ekoi Obona Obla on Friday.

ICPC said before his apprehension, it had placed surveillance on Obona Obla having declared him wanted in October 2019.

He was eventually arrested along Aso Drive opposite Millenium Park in Abuja on Friday.

According to the commission, Obona Obla has refused to appear before the commission to answer questions bordering on certificate forgery, abuse of office among others.

ICPC added that medical profiling and other protocols have been put in place as Obona Obla has been taken into custody at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

In October 2019, ICPC said it received petitions from Nigerians against the ex presidential aide alleging that he is living above his income and collection of gratification from suspects under the investigation of SPIP.

The presidential panel was eventually dissolved in September by President Muhammadu Buhari who said his action would give room for proper investigation on allegations against Obono-Obla.