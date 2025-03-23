IGP restates warning against unlawful, pre-trial detention of Nigerians

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has again directed all officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to respect the fundamental rights of Nigerians and avoid unlawful and pre-trial detention of citizens.

The IGP gave the stern reminder in a statement issued on Sunday, March 23, by the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He emphasised that adherence to legally stipulated detention periods was not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental responsibility for upholding the dignity and rights of citizens, as enshrined in Sections 34 and 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees the right to dignity and personal liberty.

Egbetokun said police officers should desist from unlawful or prolonged detention that could undermine public trust and confidence in the Force.

He reiterated that any officer found violating the warning would face serious consequences.

Calling for a culture of accountability within the Force, the IGP urged officers to uphold the highest standards of conduct in their interactions with the public.

“By prioritising human rights, the Nigeria Police Force aims to build stronger relationships with the communities it serves, ensuring that policing is conducted with integrity and respect,” Egbetokun added.

The IGP further noted that the NPF was committed to ensuring that all people in custody are treated with respect and by the law.

He claimed that the commitment of the current police leadership to human rights reflected a broader vision of a Police Force that was not only effective in maintaining law and order but also dedicated to protecting the rights and dignity of everyone in the country.

The ICIR reports that the Nigerian Police Force has been notorious for unlawful detention of Nigerians before trials in courts, with many activists, journalists and other citizens often among the victims.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

More so, Amnesty International and other civil rights organisations have continued to voice out concerns about the unlawful detention of Nigerians, noting that the government was not doing enough to protect the rights of Nigerians.

The Police have been caught in several acts of unlawful detention incidents. The ICIR reported how the Federal High Court in Kaduna awarded N2 million against the NPF, as damages for the unlawful arrest and detention of three persons for 19 months.

The victims, Idris Abubakar, Anas Abubakar, and Aliyu Abubakar had instituted the case against the IGP, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, and the Divisional Police Officer, Kabala Police Station.

According to the complainants, the police arrested them for alleged theft and detained them for six days, after which the police claimed that they were members of Boko Haram terrorist group.