Ikonne: PDP releases timetable for fresh guber primary in Abia

Bankole Abe
Late, Abia PDP Governorship candidate, Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne
THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the timetable for a fresh governorship primary in Abia State.

This followed the death of the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the state, Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, a professor.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, January 27.

“Following the sad event of the death of our Abia State Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, and pursuant to the provisions of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the National Working Committee (NWC) has released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of a fresh Governorship Election Primary in Abia State,” the statement said.

According to the timetable released by the party, the schedule of activities is as follows:

1. Notice to INEC – Friday, January 27, 2023

2. Sale of Forms – Friday, January 27- Tuesday, January 31, 2023

3. Last day for the Submission of already purchased Forms – Wednesday, February 01, 2023

4. Screening of Aspirants – Thursday, February 02, 2023

5. Screening Appeal – Friday, February 03, 2023

6. State Congress

Nomination of gubernatorial candidates is scheduled for Saturday, February 4.

The party said fresh aspirants are permitted to participate in the current exercise alongside those who contested in the earlier primary.

The ICIR reported that Ikonne died on Wednesday, January 25.

Ikonne’s death was announced in a statement by his son, Chikezie Uche-Ikonne.

The younger Ikonne said his father died after a brief illness at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Bankole Abe
