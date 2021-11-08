Imo Assembly speaker impeached six days after presiding over deputy’s removal

— 1 min read

THE Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly Paul Emeziem has been impeached six days after presiding over the removal of Deputy Speaker Amara Iwuanyanwu.

He was impeached by lawmakers during Monday’s plenary.

Emeziem was accused in a petition signed by 19 out of the 27 lawmakers of gross misconduct, forgery, abuse of office, and high-handedness.

In his place, the house elected and sworn in Kennedy Ibeh, a member representing Obowo constituency as the new and substantive speaker.

The ICIR had reported how Iwuanyanwu, the house deputy speaker, was controversially removed last Tuesday following a resolution signed by 18 out of the 27 lawmakers.

Emeziem, who was then the house speaker, presided over the Iwuanyanwu’s removal.

However, findings have shown that Iwuanyanwu was controversially removed as four out of the 18 lawmakers that signed the resolution alleged that their signatures were forged.

The assembly is not new to controversy since the sudden emergence of Hope Uzodinma as the state governor.

In a dramatic move last November, the house’s first speaker Chiji Collins was removed from office by 19 out of the 27 lawmakers.

He was impeached over allegations of financial impropriety, high-handedness, and gross misconduct, among others.