32.8 C
Abuja

Imo Assembly speaker impeached six days after presiding over deputy’s removal

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Ex-Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly Paul Emeziem

Related

1min read

THE Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly Paul Emeziem has been impeached six days after presiding over the removal of Deputy Speaker Amara Iwuanyanwu.

He was impeached by lawmakers during Monday’s plenary.

Emeziem was accused in a petition signed by 19 out of the 27 lawmakers of gross misconduct, forgery, abuse of office, and high-handedness.

In his place, the house elected and sworn in Kennedy Ibeh, a member representing Obowo constituency as the new and substantive speaker.

The ICIR had reported how Iwuanyanwu, the house deputy speaker, was controversially removed last Tuesday following a resolution signed by 18 out of the 27 lawmakers.

Emeziem, who was then the house speaker, presided over the Iwuanyanwu’s removal.

However, findings have shown that Iwuanyanwu was controversially removed as four out of the 18 lawmakers that signed the resolution alleged that their signatures were forged.

- Advertisement -

The assembly is not new to controversy since the sudden emergence of Hope Uzodinma as the state governor.

In a dramatic move last November, the house’s first speaker Chiji Collins was removed from office by 19 out of the 27 lawmakers.

He was impeached over allegations of financial impropriety, high-handedness, and gross misconduct, among others.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Imo Assembly speaker impeached six days after presiding over deputy’s removal

THE Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly Paul Emeziem has been impeached...
Media News

FPC, JJF offer conference on legal threats to media freedom

THE Foreign Policy Centre (FPC) and the Justice for Journalists Foundation are inviting applications for the...
Elections

INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Anambra governorship election inconclusive due to...
Factcheck

Claim that APC candidate leads in seven LGAs in Anambra election is false

AS Anambra State governorship election results trickle in, a Facebook user Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia,...
Factcheck

AnambraDecides2021: Image does not show APC chairman collapse after losing LG to PDP

FEWER than 24 hours after the Anambra State governorship election began, an image is...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFPC, JJF offer conference on legal threats to media freedom

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.