INEC confident Anambra election will be peaceful

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restated its confidence in the peaceful conduct of Anambra election on Saturday, November 6.

The INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, speaking at the signing of the Peace Accord at Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka, Anambra State capital, assured all stakeholders at the ceremony that just like the Edo and Ondo elections, Anambra would also be a success story.

“We are confident that just like Edo And Ondo, the election on Saturday will be peaceful and the outcome will reflect the will of the Anambra voters.”

He appealed to political parties and their candidates to abide by the Peace Accord.

“Those who signed the peace accord should abide by its letter and spirit,” he said.

Also speaking during the ceremony, former Military Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee Abdulsalami Abubakar urged all participants to contribute to the deepening of democracy in Nigeria.

“All of us have a responsibility to to deepen the culture of democracy in every part of Nigeria. We want all Nigerians to begin to enjoy the fruit of democracy. This can only happen when there is peace and stability,” he said.

He pleaded with candidates and their parties to accept the outcome of the election.

“We call on all the candidates and their parties and supporters to accept the the outcome of the votes as long as it is free, fair and credible.”

Candidates of all the political parties participating in the election on Saturday were present to sign the Peace Accord.

The ceremony is the brainchild of the National Peace Committee chaired by General Abubakar (Rtd). Also present at the occasion were Convener of the National Peace Committee Mathew Kukah, a bishop of Sokoto, and Police Deputy Inspector-General Joseph Egbunike, including other South-East dignitaries.