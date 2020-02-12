INEC fixes March 14 for bye-elections in four states

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed March 14 for bye-elections in Jigawa, Sokoto, Niger and Kebbi States respectively.

The Commission had disclosed this in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on Wednesday.

The bye-elections, according to INEC, is as a result of the deaths of the lawmakers holding the seats in the national and state assemblies and therefore, polls will hold simultaneously therein.

The statement recalled that on February 6, the commission had fixed Saturday, March 14, for the conduct of bye-elections in three constituencies.

“The Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives had declared a vacancy in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State; the Honourable Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly had declared a vacancy in Patigi State Constituency while the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly had also declared a vacancy in the Kebbi State Constituency.

“Subsequently, the National Assembly, through a letter dated 10th February 2020, informed the Commission of the death of Honourable Adamu Muhammadu Fagen Gawo, Member representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, who died on 31st December 2019.

“Consequently, the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives has declared the seat for Babura/Garki Federal Constituency vacant,” INEC said.

The statement noted that the timetable and schedule of activities for the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency have been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social platforms.