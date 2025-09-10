INEC officially recognises Mark, Aregbesola as leaders of ADC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday, September 10, officially recognised the David Mark-led and Rauf Aregbesola leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This came after a phase of internal restructuring in the party, which led to the selection of new national officers tasked with repositioning the ADC for upcoming elections.

Alongside Mark and Aregbesola as National Secretary, others recognised by INEC include Ibrahim Mani as National Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary, and former Edo State governor Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor as National Legal Adviser.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed the development on his X handle on Wednesday.

“Game on!” Abdullahi tweeted on X after posting the INEC link to the story.

Following this official endorsement, the ADC leadership is set to launch a nationwide reconciliation and mobilisation drive aimed at boosting the party’s strength and visibility across the country in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The opposition coalition in July formally adopted the ADC as its official political platform for the 2027 elections.

The ICIR reported that the former National Chairman of the ADC, Ralph Nwosu, formally handed over the party’s leadership to Mark and former Osun State Governor Aregbesola as the protem national chairman and national secretary in Abuja on Wednesday, July 2.

Nwosu also presented the party’s membership card to the new leaders during their unveiling with other opposition coalition members at the Yar’Dua Centre in Abuja.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; and former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, were present at the meeting.

Other dignitaries at the meeting were former senator Dino Melaye; former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalong; founder of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu; former Benue governor, Gabriel Suswam; the senator representing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

While speaking at the event, Mark admitted that the coalition’s attempt to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 would be challenging.

He emphasised that despite the challenges, his team was prepared to make sacrifices for the sake of Nigeria’s survival and progress.

Mark said the coalition was beyond seeking power, and it was about rebuilding Nigeria.

The ICIR reported that Mark and Aregbesola emerged as the interim chairman and secretary on Tuesday, June 1.