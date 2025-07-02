Nwosu hands over ADC leadership, presents membership cards to Mark, Aregbesola

FORMER National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has formally handed over the party’s leadership to former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as the protem national chairman and national secretary.

Nwosu also presented the party’s membership card to the new leaders during their unveiling with other opposition coalition members at the Yar’Dua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, July 2.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; and former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, were present at the meeting.

Other dignitaries at the meeting were former senator Dino Melaye; former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalong; founder of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu; former Benue governor, Gabriel Suswam; the senator representing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

Forming a coalition won’t be easy, but we’re ready for the challenge – Mark

Meanwhile, Mark has admitted that the coalition’s attempt to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 would be challenging.

He emphasised that despite the challenges, his team was prepared to make sacrifices for the sake of Nigeria’s survival and progress.

He said the coalition was beyond seeking power, and it was about rebuilding Nigeria.

Mark stated that they were under no illusion that forming a coalition would be an easy task, but they were ready to embark on the journey as a sacrifice for the nation.

“This coalition aims to prevent our country from descending into a one-party state,” he stated.

The ICIR reported that Mark and Aregbesola emerged as the interim chairman and secretary on Tuesday, June 1.