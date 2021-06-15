We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE police in Akwa Ibom State say they have been waiting for judicial workers to call off strike and advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) to prosecute suspects involved in the murder of Iniobong Umoren.

Earlier in May, the lifeless body of Umoren, a young graduate of the University of Uyo, was discovered after she left home for a job interview at Airport Road in Uyo upon invitation by a man via Twitter.

According to the police, she was kidnapped, raped and murdered by an imposter who was later identified as Frank Uduak Akpan.

After Akpan’s arrest, the police said he confessed to have lured the victim to his house, sexually assaulted her, burrying her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound after killing her.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command also said the suspect was a serial rapist and would be charged to court after investigations.

However, after more than one month, Akpan and other suspects involved in the murder are yet to be prosecuted or arraigned in court.

When contacted by The ICIR over the case, the spokesperson for Akwa Ibom Police Command Okido Macdon said the case file had been sent to the DPP.

Macdon noted that Akpan, his father and one Ememobong Emmanuel Edem had been remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) pending arraignment.

Judicial workers in Nigeria had, on April 6, embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike over financial autonomy.

However, the strike was suspended in a communique signed by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Deputy President Emmanuel Abioye and the General Secretary Isaiah Adetola, on June 9.

The courts, which had not been sitting since the strike commenced, were expected to resume on June 14 but the day was declared a public holiday as a result of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

There were reports that some courts resumed on Tuesday but full activities are yet to commence.