Insecurity: APC senator knocks Buhari, says he is incompetent

BIMA Enagi, senator representing Niger South in the National Assembly, has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the manner in which he handles the nation’s security. The senator, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the president was incompetent.

Enagi stated this while contributing to a point of order raised by Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), on the kidnap of school children and staff of a secondary school in Kagara, Niger State, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Musa had disclosed that the terrorists, who whisked the victims away, were dressed in military uniforms. He had noted that the actual number of students abducted was not known, though the school had over 1000 students.

However, an enraged Enagi lamented that security had not improved despite the intervention of the Senate on the matters of insecurity in the country.

He suggested that the constitution should be amended to afford states enough power to deal with security issues in their respective domains.

“As my brother reported, early this morning, terrorists went to a secondary and kidnapped students, small students,” he said.

“The enemies of God, bandits, terrorists, kidnappers are everywhere. Where are we heading to in this country? What else do we need as lawmakers that we are not doing? Can we rightly say that the government is incompetent? Because this issue has been discussed here over and over and there is no improvement.

“It is getting worse, I am sure everybody here has stories to tell about the security challenges. What else are we supposed to do that we are not doing? Are we supposed to amend the laws in this country to give every citizen freedom to carry arms?

“Are we going to amend the constitution to give more powers to the governors who are the security heads in their various states because our government at the centre is showing incompetence in handling insecurity because it is not his son or his daughter that has been kidnapped.

“I expect everybody in government to think like that.”

Also reacting, Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate, described the kidnap of the students as unfortunate.

Why stating that the kidnap of school children only happened in the northern part of the country, he said the security agencies had challenges with personnel and funds.

“Abduction of students from school happens in the northern part of Nigeria.

“With incidences like this, parents would be scared to take their wards to school, and the efforts of the past and by present leaders at providing education would be defeated.”

He added that “service chiefs have to secure the schools and have to carry the states along.”