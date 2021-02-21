Insecurity: Canada warns citizens against travelling to Nigeria

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

In its latest travel advisory, the Canadian government has warned its citizens against ‘non-essential’ travels to Nigeria due to the high level of insecurity and crime in the West African country.

Canadians who happened to be in Nigeria were advised to exercise a ‘high degree of caution.’

The travel advisory on Nigeria, issued on February 16, 2021, was rated as ‘Still Valid’ on February 21, 2021.

In the travel advisory posted on travel.gc.ca, a website of the Canadian government, Canadians were advised to “avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings.”

But the Canadian authorities specifically warned the country’s nationals to “avoid all travel” to some parts of Nigeria, particularly the North-Western states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, as well as well as the North-Eastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe.

Other states Canadians were advised to avoid in Nigeria included Plateau, in the North-Central, and Niger Delta states – Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers.

Two South-Eastern states – Imo and Anambra – were equally classified as ‘no go’ areas for Canadians in Nigeria.

Threat of terrorism, sectarian violence, kidnapping, piracy high in Nigeria

The travel advisory noted that acts of terrorism and kidnapping were likely to occur in Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe states.

It also pointed to sporadic episodes of inter-communal and sectarian violence in Plateau as one reason why Canadians should steer clear of the state.

The Canadian government also told its citizens that the security situation in the Niger Delta region was fragile, with conflicts between militant groups, armed robbery and kidnapping posing significant threats.

Piracy was identified as an ongoing threat in the Niger Delta states, with pirate attacks, armed robbery against ships, ship hijackings, kidnappings and hostage takings occuring in coastal waters in the Gulf of Guinea.

In the Niger Delta, insurgents equipped with speedboats and high-calibre weapons posed a risk, according to the travel advisory.

“If you choose to remain in the Niger Delta states despite this advisory, be extremely vigilant at all times. If travelling for business, ensure that meetings are held at a secure location and that your contact is known to you,” the Canadian government further advised.

Canadians advised to exercise ‘high degree of caution’ in Abuja, Calabar

The Canadian government told its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, and in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, where it said “the security situation is more stable and facilities are relatively well developed compared to the rest of the country.”

Level of criminality in Lagos high

Canadians visiting Nigeria were also advised to exercise a high degree of caution in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre, especially within the area covering Ikeja in the north down to Lagos Island, Victoria Island and Ikoyi, and from Mile Two (west end of Lagos) to Chevron Estate on the Lekki Peninsula (east end of Lagos).

“Avoid non-essential travel beyond this area. The level of criminality in Lagos is high and incidents of violent crime, including assaults and armed attacks, have occurred against foreign nationals and in areas frequented by foreigners,” the advisory noted, while also warning against all unnecessary travel in the night.

High level of crime throughout Nigeria

The Canadian government observed that “there is a high level of crime throughout Nigeria,” listing regular criminals activities to include armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom, home invasions, carjacking and violent assault.

“Criminal activity is high in urban areas, robberies and muggings conducted by large, well-armed groups, in places frequented by expatriates, are common. Some have been committed by persons posing as police or military personnel, particularly in the Niger Delta,” the travel advisory noted.

Canadians were also warned of the threat of kidnapping in Nigeria. The travel advisory noted that foreigners were kidnapped throughout the country.

“Those crimes, often perpetrated by small groups of armed individuals, are indiscriminate. Residents and foreigners alike have been abducted and held captive, sometimes for days, until ransom was paid. Deaths have also been reported,” the advisory said, while noting that “kidnappings for ransom targeting Westerners have increased in the affluent areas of Lagos and the surrounding states of Ogun, Osun and Ondo.”

To avoid being kidnapped, Canadians were advised to be more vigilant in

Warri, Delta State, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and in Abia, Anambra and Imo states.

Law enforcement officers at checkpoints use aggressive methods to extort bribes

The travel advisory noted that “police checkpoints are very frequent on roads throughout the country,” adding that “law enforcement officers and gangs often use aggressive methods to extort bribes.” Canadians were advised to be wary of the checkpoints while in Nigeria.

Bad roads, poor road safety in Nigeria

To further dissuade its citizens from visiting Nigeria, the Canadian government painted a very grim picture of road transportation safety and infrastructure in the country.

“Road conditions and road safety are poor throughout the country. Drivers often drive at excessive speeds, and accidents are common. Visibility is poor due to lack of adequate lighting,” it said, adding that “incidents of armed carjacking occur along main roads throughout the country.”

Canadians in Nigeria were advised to avoid car hire services, desist from driving at night and always keep their car windows closed and doors locked at all times.

They were also advised against using public transportation in Nigeria “due to the risk of petty theft and armed attacks.”

Warning its citizens to avoid taxis while in Nigeria, the travel advisory noted that sometimes thieves would hide in the trunk and emerge through the back seat once the taxi was in motion and rob the passenger.

The Canadian government, in the same vein, warned its citizens about credit card and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraud in Nigeria.

Canadians in Nigeria were further advised to pay special attention when Nigerians were handling their ATM cards during transactions, and always look out for unathourised transactions on their bank statements.