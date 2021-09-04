23.4 C
Abuja

Insecurity: NCC shuts down telco services in Zamfara for two weeks

Niyi OYEDEJI

Owing to the rising cases of insecurity, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed all telecommunications companies to shut down services in Zamfara State from September 3.

This was contained in a memo directed to the managing director of one of the telecommunication companies seen by The ICIR.

Chief Executive Officer of the NCC Umar Danbatta, in the memo, cited pervading security situation in the state as the reason for the development.

“This is to enable relevant agencies carry out required activities towards addressing security challenge in the state.”

“This site shutdown is for two (2) weeks (September 03-17,2021) in the first instance. Your urgent action in this regard is required,” he said.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle had earlier ordered the suspension of transportation of livestock beyond the state’s borders.

The governor also ordered the closure of weekly markets across the state, adding that transportation of food items would be subject to verification.

Niyi OYEDEJIhttps://www.icirnigeria.org/
'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via noyedeji@icirnigeria.org. You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

