Insecurity: Soludo declares curfew in Anambra, bans okada, keke in eight LGAs

GOVERNOR of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo has declared a curfew in the state.

Soludo also banned motorcycles, popularly known as okada, and tricycles, also referred to as Keke, in eight Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The governor made the declaration in a state broadcast on Wednesday evening in Awka.

The former CBN governor also directed landowners and communities to ensure that criminals do not use their property as camps or hideouts.

He directed that properties, including buildings, found to be used by criminals would be confiscated by the government.

Soludo took the decision following wanton killings, kidnappings and other violent crimes in the state.

Declaring the curfew, Soludo said: “The tiny but vicious gangs that have invaded our state and terrorised us are mostly in eight local governments in Anambra and three neighbouring local governments in Imo State.

“They are in our forests, communities, and houses owned by individuals. They don’t come from the air and hence are not “unknown” gunmen. They are known. You know them but are either too scared to speak up or out of indifference. But for how long will you be silent while our people continue to be killed in the most cruel and barbaric manner?

“The security agencies will continue to do their part, but we the people must proclaim that Enough is Enough and demonstrate full ownership.

“With effect from tomorrow, Thursday, May 26, 2022, a 6 pm to 6 am curfew is hereby placed on motorcycles (okada), tricycles (Keke), and shuttle buses in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Governments until further notice.

“Until further notice also, motorcycles, Keke and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the Sit-at-Home completely stops.”

He pleaded with the youths of every community in the zone to assist the security agencies in implementing the measures.

Soludo also mandated security agencies to seize any motorcycle or tricycle that violates the curfew.

Stressing that no part of Anambra State will be used as a camp for criminals, the governor declared that anyone found with a gun in a camp will be considered a criminal.

The development is coming amid reports of killings and abductions in Anambra State.

Recently, a member of the state house of assembly representing Aguata II constituency, Okechukwu Okoye, was abducted and beheaded by yet to be identified hoodlums.

Soludo has offered N10 million as reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the killing.

Also, angry reactions are trailing the murder of a pregnant woman and her four children by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Orumba Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.