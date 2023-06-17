31.1 C
Insurgents behead seven farmers in Borno

Vincent Ufuoma
Vincent Ufuoma
Boko-Haram Member/PC: Humangle
Boko-Haram Member/PC: Humangle

TERRORISTS suspected to be members of Boko Haram beheaded seven farmers in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on Monday, June 12.

The farmers were attacked while working on a farm in Molai, a village approximately five kilometres from Maiduguri.

According to Premium Times, a former commissioner for youths and sports and current supervisor of security and protection for local farmers, Sainna Buba, confirmed the killings on Friday, June 16.

According to Buba, an Islamic funeral service was held on Friday morning, and the farmers were buried thereafter.

One farmer was able to escape and raise the alarm despite being shot at, according to Abudulmumeen Bulama, a member of the vigilante group Civilian-Joint Task Force.

Bulama, who recounted the horrific scene when they brought the victims home for burial late on Thursday, June 15 said some of them had their throats slit and others completely beheaded.

Efforts to reach the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, and Pubic Relations Officer of Borno State Police Command, Sani Mohammed, were unsuccessful.

    They did not respond to calls and messages sent to their phones by The ICIR.

    The beheading of seven farmers is the latest in a series of similar attacks by the terrorist group. In recent years, Boko Haram has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of people, including civilians, soldiers, and aid workers. The group has also displaced millions of people from their homes.

    In December 2020, the group, in a daring attack, killed over 70 farmers in the Kwashebe Zabarmari axis of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State because the farmers arrested and handed one of its brothers to the Nigerian Army.

    In 2022, about 40 farmers were killed after insurgents invaded farms in Rann, a community in the Kala-Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

    Vincent Ufuoma
    Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

    You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

