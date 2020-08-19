International flights are reopening because children of elite are resuming to schools in September –Sowore

OMOYELE Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), has said the reason for the announcement of international flights is because it is time for “their children/wards to return abroad.”

Sowore who stated this in a tweet on Monday, said that most schools abroad resume for academic activities in September and that is why the government is eager to open International flights, adding that no one is happy to reopen the schools in the country.

“They are happy to announce commencement of international flights because it is time for their children/wards to return to schools abroad, September is resumption date for most schools abroad! Nobody is willing or happy to reopen schools here. #Theydontcareaboutus #RevolutionNow,” he said.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation says Nigeria will resume international flights on August 29 starting with Abuja and Lagos international airports.

Sirika made this announcement on Monday on his official Twitter handle, adding that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience,” he wrote.