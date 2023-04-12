28.1 C
Internews Health Journalism Network offers HIV/AIDS Reporting Fellowship

HIV/AIDS

THE Internews Health Journalism Network, with the support of the Mercury Phoenix Trust, is inviting applications for its HIV/AIDS Reporting Fellowship.

The program seeks to encourage and support journalism that looks at new, unique, or underreported angles of HIV/AIDS.

Ten journalists will be selected for the fellowship and they will receive US$1,000 each.

The fellowship includes three virtual training sessions, one-on-one mentoring on story development, and a chance to win an additional prize for the best story to be produced and published or aired.

The organiser says the publishing/airing of stories produced as a result of this fellowship will aim to correspond with the International AIDS Conference in Brisbane, Australia in July.

The deadline for the submission of the application is April 18, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

