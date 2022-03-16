34.1 C
Investigative Reporters and Editors offers fellowships

Media NewsMedia Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
The Guardian Guardian Software Engineering Fellowship 2022: apply now | | The Guardian
The Guardian Guardian Software Engineering Fellowship 2022: apply now | | The Guardian
INVESTIGATIVE Reporters and Editors (IRE), a non-profit organisation, is inviting applications for its IRE22 Fellowships.

IRE’s 2022 conference will take place online and in-person and is slated for June 23 to 26, 2022.

Fellowships are available for women, students, early-career journalists, journalists of modest means, educators, students of color, early-career TV journalists, and students in Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Journalists with less than 10 years of professional experience and an interest in financial investigative journalism are also eligible.

Journalists and students can apply for a fellowship to attend the virtual and in-person conference in Denver, Colorado.

The fellowship includes a complimentary IRE membership/renewal (US$25 for students/US$70 for pros) and a complimentary conference registration.

The organiser says, “All recipients are required to meet IRE’s membership standards: Someone substantially engaged in news gathering, presentation or production, a student pursuing a degree or someone engaged full-time in research or teaching in the field of journalism”.

The deadline for submission applications is April 4, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

