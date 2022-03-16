Investigative Reporters and Editors offers fellowships

— 1 min read

INVESTIGATIVE Reporters and Editors (IRE), a non-profit organisation, is inviting applications for its IRE22 Fellowships.

IRE’s 2022 conference will take place online and in-person and is slated for June 23 to 26, 2022.

Fellowships are available for women, students, early-career journalists, journalists of modest means, educators, students of color, early-career TV journalists, and students in Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Journalists with less than 10 years of professional experience and an interest in financial investigative journalism are also eligible.

READ ALSO:

Insecurity: How increase in airfares could put more Nigerians at risk

Nigerian passport ranked 98th out of 199 countries, below Chad, Niger, others

- Advertisement -

Women make up just 18% of employees in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, men constitute 82%

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Journalists and students can apply for a fellowship to attend the virtual and in-person conference in Denver, Colorado.

The fellowship includes a complimentary IRE membership/renewal (US$25 for students/US$70 for pros) and a complimentary conference registration.

The organiser says, “All recipients are required to meet IRE’s membership standards: Someone substantially engaged in news gathering, presentation or production, a student pursuing a degree or someone engaged full-time in research or teaching in the field of journalism”.

The deadline for submission applications is April 4, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.