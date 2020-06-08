IPOB running misleading campaign of Christians genocide in Nigeria- FG

THE Nigerian Presidency has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been running a ‘misleading campaign’ to prove that Christians in the country are being killed by the government.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the Presidency said the IPOB has convinced some members of the United States of America (US) Congress to push for a designated Special Envoy to curb Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Shehu stated that said this was revealed by a deep and wide investigation by the Nigerian government and her international partners.

“The campaign consists of producing articles in the names of the alleged Christian NGOs’ leaders (of campaign groups created at the time this PR contract with a US lobbying firm was signed) and letters to and from members of Congress to the White House,” Shehu said.

He said some members of the US Congress have been convinced that Christian genocide is happening in the country.

“Unfortunately, some Members of Congress have clearly been persuaded there is indeed a “Christian persecution” underway in Nigeria – and do so quoting the campaign – and they are known to be taking up the case directly with the White House to appoint the special envoy,” he stated.

He added that the presidency was aware that through an NGO/Charity, the ‘false campaign’ has been taken to the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

The Presidential spokesperson further stated that the investigation carried out further revealed that IPOB is being funded to divide Nigeria with $85,000 US dollars every month since October 2019.

However, he said the government’s investigation is yet to identify the source of the monthly funding.

Shehu said the campaign has also gained momentum with the United Kingdom House of Commons.

“They secured a MPs debate on the ‘Christian Genocide’ in the House of Commons in which staff member of the UK PR was referenced as the ‘private secretary’ to the leader of the UK-based Charity,” Shehu further stated.