It is true, Jamoh is new NIMASA DG— Garba Shehu

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Bashir Jamoh as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu confirmed to The ICIR.



Jamoh was appointed as a replacement for Dakuku Peterside whose tenure as the agency DG expires on March 10.

Responding to inquiries by The ICIR on the development, Shehu in a terse reply to an SMS sent to him by The ICIR, said: “it is true.”

The presidential spokesperson’s confirmation laid to rest, speculation about Peterside’s sack by the President.

Meanwhile, reports said that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi whose ministry oversees NIMASA said he was unaware of Peterside’s replacement.

The PUNCH reported that Amaechi denied knowledge of the appointment during a television programme on Africa Independent Television (AIT).

Amaechi explained that although Peterside’s appointment expires on Tuesday, March 10, he should have been informed before his sack.

“As the Minister of Transportation, I should know, the government does not take unilateral decisions. If he were to be sacked I should have been intimated of his sack, but I am not aware. Although his tenure expires on Tuesday,” he was quoted to have said.

Amaechi claimed that even although President Buhari has the right to appoint a DG into the agency, it should follow his recommendation.

Disputing reports that a new DG has been appointed, Amaechi said: “I don’t think the news is right, I feel its mere speculation. They should wait until next Tuesday. As I said, the President has the authority to appoint whoever he wants to appoint and if he wants to extend his tenure he can do so.”