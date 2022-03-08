IWD 2022: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Nigerian women on the occasion of the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD).

In a statement titled ‘International Women’s Day: President Buhari salutes womenfolk’ released on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, Buhari said women have made invaluable contributions in his administration.

He appreciated the contributions of women as ministers, special advisers, senior special assistants, executive directors, executive secretaries and in many other capacities, noting that they were pulling their weights and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their importance.

Noting that women are not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour, Buhari expressed the belief that they can no longer be deprived for too long as they have consistently proved that they can hold their own on all fronts and in all fields.

The president, in the same vein, noted that the celebration, under the hashtag #BreaktheBias, and the theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, was an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, their professions and in all walks of life.

“The president rejoices with women and mothers, around whom the tranquillity of homes and society revolves, praying God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always,” the statement added.

The 2022 International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide with the hashtag #BreakTheBias.