32.1 C
Abuja

IWD 2022: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

News
Bankole Abe
President Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Nigerian women on the occasion of the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD).

In a statement titled ‘International Women’s Day: President Buhari salutes womenfolk’ released on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, Buhari said women have made invaluable contributions in his administration.

He appreciated the contributions of women as ministers, special advisers, senior special assistants, executive directors, executive secretaries and in many other capacities, noting that they were pulling their weights and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their importance.

READ ALSO:

Court sacks Umahi as Ebonyi State governor over defection to APC

Amid protests, Reps make U-turn on three rejected gender bills

FIRS offers concession to taxpayers with foreign currency tax liabilities

- Advertisement -

Noting that women are not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour, Buhari expressed the belief that they can no longer be deprived for too long as they have consistently proved that they can hold their own on all fronts and in all fields.

The president, in the same vein, noted that the celebration, under the hashtag #BreaktheBias, and the theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, was an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, their professions and in all walks of life.

“The president rejoices with women and mothers, around whom the tranquillity of homes and society revolves, praying God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always,” the statement added.

The 2022 International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide with the hashtag #BreakTheBias.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

FIRS offers concession to taxpayers with foreign currency tax liabilities

TAXPAYERS and companies who have outstanding foreign currency tax liabilities can now take advantage...
News

Court sacks Umahi as Ebonyi State governor over defection to APC

EBONYI State governor Dave Umahi has been sacked by an Abuja Federal High Court...
News

Amid protests, Reps make U-turn on three rejected gender bills

AMID protests by several women groups over the rejection of gender bills by the...
News

IWD 2022: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Nigerian women on the occasion of the 2022 International...
Media News

Third Edition: Entries open for The ICIR Open Contract Reporting Project

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) is seeking applications from journalists for...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Tinubu: Illnesses associated with shaky hands

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

Why we volunteer to fight in Ukraine

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Opportunities for Nigerian traders as crude, wheat, palm oil prices skyrocket

APC in fresh crisis over position of caretaker chairman

Bamise: Police arrest suspected killer of BRT passenger

Finally, Buhari departs for medicals in London

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleThird Edition: Entries open for The ICIR Open Contract Reporting Project
Next articleAmid protests, Reps make U-turn on three rejected gender bills

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.