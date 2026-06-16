IWMF opens applications for Kari Howard Fund for narrative journalism 2026

WOMEN and nonbinary journalists worldwide can now apply for the 2026 edition of the Kari Howard Fund for Narrative Journalism, a grant programme by the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF)that supports compelling, character-driven storytelling.

The fund honours the legacy of Kari Howard, a celebrated editor known for championing deeply human, narrative journalism. Through the programme, selected journalists will receive funding to report and publish impactful stories that illuminate important issues through the lives and experiences of ordinary people.

Successful applicants can receive grants averaging around $5,000 to support narrative journalism projects. Eligible projects must be reported and published in English anywhere in the world, with reporting and publication completed within six months of receiving the award.

Applicants must identify as a woman or nonbinary journalist; be a freelance or staff print journalist, or a print journalist leading a multimedia team; have journalism as their primary profession; and possess at least three years of professional journalism experience (excluding internships).

They are also expected to demonstrate editorial interest in the project or a strong publication record with established media outlets.

They should submit and publish their work in English.

Applications close on July 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Successful applicants are expected to be notified by early September 2026.

Interested journalists can submit their applications here.