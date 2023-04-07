Jos DisCo interfaces with Mainstream Energy to facilitate power procurement agreements

In an effort towards repositioning Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) for efficiency, its managing director, Abdu Bello Mohammed, paid a courtesy visit on April 6 to the management of Mainstream Energy in Abuja with the aim of procuring power from the company.

Mohammed said during the visit that JED Plc under his leadership would continuosly strive to deliver qualitative and reliable electricity supply to its franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Gombe, and Plateau.

Mohammed, in a statement issued today by JED’s head of Corporate Communications, Friday Adakole Elijah, explained that the visit was centred on effective collaboration between the two companies, and emphasised the need to concretise arrangements on power procurement from a very credible and solid enterprise in order to deliver power to its franchise areas.

He assured that JED Plc would deliver efficient services in energy distribution as a result of huge investments by the new owner.

In his words, “The visit to the headquarters of Mainstream Energy was to initiate discussions on bilateral power procurement and other investment-related issues.”

Mohammed explained that the visit was consequent upon the directive by the regulator that all the Discos in the country should commence engagement with the power generation companies for bilateral power procurement, stressing, “We are here in line with this directive.“

The managing director of Mainstream Energy, Lamu Audu, responded that he was eagerly looking forward to the actualization of the bilateral discussion, and underlined his cmompany’s readiness to assist JED Plc achieve its set goals.